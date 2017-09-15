Now Essential's Android phone will work on Verizon too

Despite being a retail exclusive at Sprint, the Essential PH-1 has arrived as an unlocked device. However, as mobile fans are unfortunately familiar with, certification with one particular network is always tricky. Tonight Essential announced that its flagship phone is compatible with the Verizon network, just a day after it went on sale in Sprint stores, so owners can drop a SIM in and go on all of the major US carriers. According to Andy Rubin, devices may need to reboot first, but that's it.
We're excited to share that Essential Phone is now compatible with the @Verizon network. #ThisisEssential— Essential (@essential) September 16, 2017
Update: Verizon certification complete. Thanks for your patience. Might need to reboot your phone. Happy Friday!— Andy Rubin (@Arubin) September 16, 2017
