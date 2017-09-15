Motorola reveals which phones will get Android Oreo

Can't wait to get Google's shiny new mobile platform? If you have a Motorola, cross your fingers that you own one of its 10 devices getting the software update. Otherwise, you might have to switch phones to experience what Android Oreo can offer, which includes picture-in-picture multitasking and notification "dots" on your favorite apps. According to the Lenovo-owned phonemaker's upgrade portal, it's currently preparing Android Oreo updates for the Moto Z2 Force, Moto Z2 Play, Moto Z Force DROID, Moto Z, Moto Z Play, Moto G5, Moto G5 Plus and their premium counterparts, the Moto GS5 and the Moto GS5 Plus.
There's one glaring omission from that list: the Moto G4 series, which might be stuck on Nougat despite being only as old as the Moto Zs. While Moto G5 and G5 Plus are already available, their mid-range predecessors only came out halfway into 2016 -- some people's devices might still look brand new. Even if your phone is in the list, you may still want to temper your excitement. The manufacturer didn't reveal when the update will become available, and its exact rollout still depends on your carrier.