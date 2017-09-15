Portland finds Uber used 'Greyball' to evade 16 authorities

Despite its findings, Portland has decided not to penalize Uber for what it did. City commissioner Dan Saltzman said they didn't find any evidence that Uber is still greyballing authorities, which means that (in the city, at least) Uber has stayed true to its promise that it won't use the tool anymore. It probably also helped that the ride-hailing firm complied with the city's subpoena and provided all the details authorities asked for. An Uber spokesperson said the company is "pleased the investigation was closed," though it's just one of the many Greyball-related probes it's had to deal with. The Department of Justice also opened a criminal investigation to look into its use of the tool shortly after its existence was revealed.