Meet Rembrandt in this Samsung Gear VR experience

It's quite different from the Vincent Van Gogh experience The Night Cafe, which gives you the power to jump into the world in his oil painting. Meeting Rembrandt puts you right in the middle of the most notable events in the artist's life instead. You can even interact with him in his atelier and see the creative process behind his most famous painting, The Night Watch.

"It's as if you are actually there, up-close with Rembrandt, in his atelier, in his house, as he interacts with you and lets you understand why his work was so controversial in that day and age," Force Field chief Arthur Houtman said.

The experience is now available on Oculus' Gear VR store for free. Since it was made for Samsung's VR platform, you'll of course need the tech titan's headset and a compatible phone like the Galaxy S8 or Note 8 to run it.