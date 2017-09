29 New TV Shows to Watch This Fall

Sophie Gilbert, The Atlantic There's a lot of new TV material to sort through this fall. From HBO to Netflix and more, The Atlantic has a guide to fall television so you know what to look for.

Meet the Camperforce, Amazon's Nomadic Retiree Army

Jessica Bruder, Wired Amazon employs thousands of retirees and people in their 50s and 60s to work during the busy Q4 season. For many, it's a fresh start even if it means living in an RV.