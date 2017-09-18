Get a glimpse of the music behind ultra-hard platformer ‘Cuphead’

The soundtrack was composed by Kris Maddington and performed by 42 musicians, including a 13-piece big band orchestra and various soloists and ragtime pianists. The press material noted influences by Duke Ellington, Cab Calloway and Gene Krupa, so expect more of a jazzy influence in all the tracks we haven't heard yet. Cuphead lands on leading platforms September 29th for those ready to play this year's most gorgeous and difficult platformer. The regular soundtrack will be available to buy on the game's launch day, but for the discerning collector, there's even a $100 deluxe version on vinyl, which boasts 4 LPs and a handsome case.