PGA Tour taps Intel for VR coverage of six upcoming tournaments

Intel's True VR tech gives golf fans panoramic, steroscopic camera access to the competition, which allows for naturalistic and realistic views from any direction, something you can't even do on site. "From the Tour's perspective, our goal with VR is to create an experience that is completely different than what you can get as a fan at our events or by viewers of our traditional media platforms," said the PGA's Rick Anderson.

The live VR events can be seen with Samsung Gear VR headsets via a PGA Tour VR Live app, which you can grab from the Oculus store. The 360-degree video will show up on Twitter and Periscope for those without a VR headset, and both types of coverage will focus on holes number one, 15 and 18 starting the 21st. Following VR coverage at the Presidents Cup includes views of the driving range and "fan chaos" from the opening holes, while the other tour events include the 2018 Waste Management Phoenix Open and the 2018 The Players, with more to be announced soon.