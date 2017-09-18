Show More Results

Red Sox reportedly cheated with a Fitbit, not an Apple Watch

It didn't need a high-end smartwatch to get the upper hand.
Jon Fingas
41m ago
Reports that the Boston Red Sox cheated in games with an Apple Watch may have been slightly off the mark. A source speaking to Boston Globe baseball writer Nick Cafardo claims that the team used a Fitbit device, not Apple's smartwatch. It's not certain which model would have been used, but the Blaze seems like a prime candidate given its smartwatch-like design. You don't need a high-priced smartwatch to get text messages, after all.

We've asked Major League Baseball for comment and will let you know if it has a response.

Yes, the cheating is undoubtedly more important than the devices involved. The Red Sox could have swiped pitching cues using CB radios and it would still have been relevant. If the scoop is true, however, this might be a classic case of a device becoming so synonymous with a category that people don't realize there are alternatives. Just as every game console is "a Nintendo" to some people, someone in the pipeline may have assumed that the wearable was an Apple Watch just because it had a touchscreen.

