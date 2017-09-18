What's on TV: 'Star Trek: Discovery,' 'Transparent'

This week we'll finally get a peek at the newest Star Trek series, as Discovery premieres on CBS, before moving exclusively to streaming via CBS All Access. Speaking of streaming, this week Netflix premieres its Jerry Seinfeld comedy special, plus the anime spoof Neo Yokio and a new season of Fuller House, while Amazon Prime rolls out season four of Transparent. Movie buffs have a wide selection to choose from, with the disc release of Wonder Woman, as well as rereleases for Starship Troopers and Close Encounters of the Third Kind -- all are available in 4K. Finally, for gamers, NBA 2K18 is now available to everyone, while Marvel vs. Capcom: Infinite and Project Cars 2 also arrive this week. Look after the break to check out each day's highlights, including trailers and let us know what you think (or what we missed).