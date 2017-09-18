What's on TV: 'Star Trek: Discovery,' 'Transparent'

This week we'll finally get a peek at the newest Star Trek series, as Discovery premieres on CBS, before moving exclusively to streaming via CBS All Access. Speaking of streaming, this week Netflix premieres its Jerry Seinfeld comedy special, plus the anime spoof Neo Yokio and a new season of Fuller House, while Amazon Prime rolls out season four of Transparent. Movie buffs have a wide selection to choose from, with the disc release of Wonder Woman, as well as rereleases for Starship Troopers and Close Encounters of the Third Kind -- all are available in 4K. Finally, for gamers, NBA 2K18 is now available to everyone, while Marvel vs. Capcom: Infinite and Project Cars 2 also arrive this week. Look after the break to check out each day's highlights, including trailers and let us know what you think (or what we missed).
Blu-ray & Games & Streaming
- Wonder Woman (4K, 3D)
- Firefly: The Complete Series (15th Anniversary)
- Starship Troopers (4K)
- The Big Sick
- Arrow (S5)
- Close Encounters of the Third Kind 40th Anniversary Edition (4K)
- Bates Motel: The Complete Series
- Friends: Complete Series
- Marvel vs. Capcom: Infinite (PS4, Xbox One)
- Echo (PS4, Xbox One)
- The Coma: Recut (PS4. PC, Xbox One)
- Pankapu (PS4, Xbox One)
- Thimbleweed Park (Switch)
- Project Cars 2 (PS4, PC, Xbox - 9/22)
- Blackguards 2 (Xbox One, PS4)
- Revolve (Xbox One)
- Morphite (Xbox One, PS4)
- End Space (PS VR)
Monday
- Lions/Giants, ESPN, 8:15 PM
- Dancing with the Stars (season premiere), ABC, 8 PM
- WWE Raw, USA, 8 PM
- American Ninja Warrior (season finale), NBC, 8 PM
- So You Think You Can Dance, Fox, 8 PM
- The Age of Consequences, Starz, 9 PM
- The State (series premiere), National Geographic, 9 PM
- Hip Hop Honors: The 90s Gamechangers, VH1, 9 PM
- Siesta Key, MTV, 10 PM
- Midnight, Texas, NBC, 10 PM
- Talking Preacher, AMC, 10:15 PM
- People of Earth, TBS, 10:30 PM
- Desus & Mero, Viceland, 11 PM
Tuesday
- Difficult People, Hulu, 3 AM
- The Mindy Project, Hulu, 3 AM
- Jerry Before Seinfeld, Netflix, 3 AM
- America's Got Talent, NBC, 8 PM
- WWE Smackdown, USA, 8 PM
- Inside the NFL, Showtime, 9 PM
- Fantomworks, Velocity, 9 PM
- Face Off: Game Face, Syfy, 9 PM
- American Horror Story, FX, 10 PM
- A Season with Navy Football, Showtime, 10 PM
- Somewhere Between (season finale), ABC, 10 PM
- Will & Grace Paley Center Special, NBC, 10 PM
- The Challenge, MTV, 10 PM
- Being Mary Jane (season finale), BET, 10 PM
- Tosh.0 (fall premiere), Comedy Central, 10 PM
- The Therapist, Viceland, 10:30 PM
- Desus & Mero, Viceland, 11 PM
Wednesday
- Big Brother, CBS, 8 PM
- Lucha Underground, El Rey, 8 PM
- America's Got Talent (season finale), NBC, 8 PM
- Are You the One (season premiere), MTV, 10 PM
- Channel Zero (season premiere), Syfy, 10 PM
- Salvation (season finale), CBS, 10 PM
- The Good Place (season premiere), NBC, 10 PM
- You're the Worst, FXX, 10 PM
- Sinner (season finale), USA, 10 PM
- Garage Squad, Velocity, 10 PM
- South Park, Comedy Central, 10 PM
- Broad City, Comedy Central, 10:30 PM
- Desus & Mero, Viceland, 11 PM
Thursday
- Gotham (season premiere), Fox, 8 PM
- Penn & Teller: Fool Us, CW, 8 PM
- Naked & Afraid, Discovery, 8 PM
- Rams/49ers, NFL Network, 8:30 PM
- The Orville, Fox, 9 PM
- Big Brother, CBS, 9 PM
- Whose Line is it Anyway?, CW, 9 PM
- F*ck That's Delicious, Viceland, 9:30 PM
- Better Things, FX, 10 PM
- Zoo (season finale), CBS, 10 PM
- The Mist, Spike TV, 10 PM
- Bong Appetit, Viceland, 10:30 PM
- The Guest Book, TBS, 10:30 PM
- The Timeline (season premiere), NFL Network, 11 PM
- Desus & Mero, Viceland, 11 PM
Friday
- Neo Yokio (S1), Netflix, 3 AM
- Transparent (S4), Amazon Prime, 3 AM
- Fuller House (S3), Netflix, 3 AM
- Gaga: Five Foot Two, Netflix, 3 AM
- Jack Whitehall: Travels with My Father, Netflix, 3 AM
- Masters of Illusion (season finale), CW, 8 PM
- Tackle My Ride, NFL Network, 8 PM
- MTV Unplugged, MTV, 8 PM
- Big Brother, CBS, 8 PM
- Broke and Famous, Reelzchannel, 8 PM
- A Football Life: Emmitt Smith, NFL Network, 9 PM
- Tough Guys, Showtime, 9 PM
- Mike Judge Presents: Tales from the Tourbus, Cinemax, 10 PM
- Big Black's Biggest & Best, MTV, 11 PM
- Room 104, HBO, 11:30 PM
- Comedy Central Stand-Up Presents, Comedy Central, 12 AM
Saturday
- Notre Dame/Michigan State college football, Fox, 8 PM
- Penn State/Iowa college football, ABC, 7:30 PM
- UCLA/Stanford college football, ESPN, 9:30 PM
- Halt and Catch Fire, AMC, 9 PM
Sunday
- Outlander, Starz, 8 PM
- Who Shot Biggie & Tupac?, Fox, 8 PM
- Teen Wolf (series finale), MTV, 8 PM
- Sunday Night Baseball, ESPN, 8 PM
- Raiders/Washington, NBC 8:20 PM
- Star Trek: Discovery (series premiere), CBS, 8:30 PM
- The Deuce, HBO, 9 PM
- Fear the Walking Dead, AMC, 9 PM
- Top of the Lake, Sundance, 9 PM
- Star Trek: Discovery, CBS All Access, 9:30 PM
- Get Shorty, Epix, 10 PM
- Unsung Hollywood, TV One, 10 PM
- Ballers (season finale), HBO, 10:30PM
- $100,000 Pyramid (season finale), ABC, 10 PM
- Survivor's Remorse, Starz, 10 PM
- Vice Principals, HBO, 10:30 PM
- Talking Dead: Fear Edition, AMC, 11 PM
- Rick & Morty, Cartoon Network, 11:30 PM
[All times listed at in ET]