Edmunds uses AR to show how a new car will fit in your garage

We've asked Edmunds about the possibility of an Android version now that ARCore exists, and there is some hope: it says it'd like to make one. There's no roadmap for that yet, though, as the focus is on refining the iOS experience first.

The concept of using augmented reality to gauge the size of objects certainly isn't new. We've seen plenty of home decor apps that do it. This is still a relatively fresh concept for vehicles, though, and it underscores an advantage of Apple's ARKIt: it's very, very good at scaling virtual objects. Don't be surprised if you see sizing features like this pop up in other apps, even in categories where you wouldn't expect them.