Image credit: Hulu
Hulu's Live TV service is now available on Roku devices

It also gets the streaming service’s redesigned UI.
David Lumb, @OutOnALumb
5m ago in Services
Hulu

Hulu's been expanding its Live TV beta rollout alongside that of its newly-redesigned UI, and both are now available on Roku. Users who sign up get the full livestreaming service with over 50 channels plus the option to add-on HBO, Cinemax and Showtime for nominal fees.

The set-top box isn't the first to get Hulu Live TV: Mac and PC users got access a month ago and Amazon's Fire TV devices were introduced a month before. Android, Chromecast, Apple TV and iOS users can watch it. Heck, even Xbox 360 and Xbox One owners can use the service. But hey, being a little late has its perks, like getting in as Hulu TV adds more channels and its original content wins Emmys.

The compatible Roku products are listed below:

  • Roku Streaming Stick (3600)
  • Roku Express
  • Roku Express+
  • Roku Premiere+
  • Roku Premiere
  • Roku Ultra
  • Roku 3
  • Roku 4
  • All Roku TV models

