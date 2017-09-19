Hulu's Live TV service is now available on Roku devices

Hulu's been expanding its Live TV beta rollout alongside that of its newly-redesigned UI, and both are now available on Roku. Users who sign up get the full livestreaming service with over 50 channels plus the option to add-on HBO, Cinemax and Showtime for nominal fees.
The set-top box isn't the first to get Hulu Live TV: Mac and PC users got access a month ago and Amazon's Fire TV devices were introduced a month before. Android, Chromecast, Apple TV and iOS users can watch it. Heck, even Xbox 360 and Xbox One owners can use the service. But hey, being a little late has its perks, like getting in as Hulu TV adds more channels and its original content wins Emmys.
The compatible Roku products are listed below:
- Roku Streaming Stick (3600)
- Roku Express
- Roku Express+
- Roku Premiere+
- Roku Premiere
- Roku Ultra
- Roku 3
- Roku 4
- All Roku TV models