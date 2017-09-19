Kohl's will now pack and ship Amazon returns for you

A couple of weeks ago, Amazon and Kohl's announced a new partnership, which added spaces in Kohl's stores dedicated to selling hardware like the Echo and Dot smart speakers, called the Amazon Smart Home Experience. Now Kohl's is planning for 82 of its stores in Los Angeles and Chicago to offer free return service for Amazon customers. The Kohl's stores will pack and ship "eligible" Amazon return items for anything you buy from the online retailer, for free, starting this October.
To take advantage of this new offering, you just need to head to one of the participating Kohl's stores. There are even dedicated parking spots for the service near the entrance, oddly enough. "We are thrilled to launch this unprecedented and innovative concept, allowing customers to bring in their unpackaged Amazon returns to Kohl's and we will pack them, ship them, and return them to Amazon for free," said Kohl's Richard Schepp. "This is a great example of how Kohl's and Amazon are leveraging each other's strengths –- the power of Kohl's store portfolio and omnichannel capabilities combined with the power of Amazon's reach and loyal customer base."