Kohl's will now pack and ship Amazon returns for you

To take advantage of this new offering, you just need to head to one of the participating Kohl's stores. There are even dedicated parking spots for the service near the entrance, oddly enough. "We are thrilled to launch this unprecedented and innovative concept, allowing customers to bring in their unpackaged Amazon returns to Kohl's and we will pack them, ship them, and return them to Amazon for free," said Kohl's Richard Schepp. "This is a great example of how Kohl's and Amazon are leveraging each other's strengths –- the power of Kohl's store portfolio and omnichannel capabilities combined with the power of Amazon's reach and loyal customer base."