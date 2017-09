Neko Atsume was the smartphone hit where you collected and fed cats. That was... mostly it. It also took over the lives of several of my friends, and was huge enough to warrant a movie spin-off in Japan. Apt, then, that Tokyo Game Show is where PlayStation Japan President Atsushi Morita announced a virtual reality version of the cat... feeding.. sim (?), with no more information beyond a 2018 release date on PSVR. But, if I get to role-play as cats, then consider me intrigued.