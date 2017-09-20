Google Assistant and IFTTT can close your garage door

Want even more customization? MyQ works with IFTTT now as well. The system can automatically close the garage door when you leave a geofenced area, turn down the thermostat once you leave. Hell, you can even set it up to turn the lights on and thermostat up once you open the garage door upon returning home.

Both of these will cost you, though. If you go month by month, access to Assistant and IFTTT will run $1 a month, or you can get a discount by going yearly for $10.