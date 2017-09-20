iOS 11's Control Center buttons don't fully turn off Bluetooth or WiFi

To be fair, Apple says this in its own documentation, but that doesn't mean the toggles aren't confusing to many users. The idea is that when you use the Control Center toggles, your iPhone will still be able to connect for AirDrop, AirPlay and Location Services. It can also stay connected to Apple'Pencil, Apple Watch and use Continuity features like Handoff and Instant Hotspot. If you want to turn off WiFi and Bluetooth for real, something that can help your iPhone use less battery and avoid some security bugs, you'll need to drop into the Settings app.

We've reached out to Apple for comment on this matter and will update the post when we hear back.