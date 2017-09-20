Microsoft opens pre-orders for standard Xbox One X

The Xbox One X will run the same games as the cheaper Xbox One S. Many will be "enhanced," however, with up to 4K resolution graphics and 60 frames per second performance. Today, Microsoft confirmed that "more than 130" new and existing games have now been "enhanced" for the system. Those include Far Cry 5, the remastered L.A. Noire and Okami HD. That number, of course, should improve over time as the One X install base grows and more developers experiment with the console. If, like us, you're struggling to keep track of the "enhanced" roster, Microsoft has set up a dedicated website at xbox.com/enhanced. That's nice of them, eh?