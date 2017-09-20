Target's app will soon guide you to the item you're looking for

Using the in-store new mapping tech seems super easy. You simply search for an item, then the Target app will tell you the precise aisle where the item is, and whether it's on sale or not. According to TechCrunch, the Beacon system will also point you in the direction of any deals near you from the "Cartwheel" coupon section of the app.

According to Target's chief information and digital officer Mike NcNamara, Target's digital future in its actual stores. "They're great places to shop, great places to ship from and an easy and convenient place for guests to return unwanted items," McNamara says in a video. That's a clear dig at Amazon, which is still looking to create more real-life retail space.

Update: You may also have noticed a shot of a customer scanning a barcode in Target's promotional video, too. A Target spokesperson confirmed that, while the feature is currently used for reviews and pricing via Cartwheel, the company is planning on using it for mobile payments in the future.