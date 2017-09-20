Toshiba's chip drama ends with sale to a financial group

While $18 billion is a lot, tech manufacturing giant Foxconn was reportedly offering as much as $28 billion with the support of heavyweights like Amazon and Apple. Clearly, money wasn't the largest factor -- more likely, it was a question of foreign ownership concerns on the part of officials. Bain may be American, but the group it leads includes Japanese companies. This move keeps a key business out of the hands of foreign tech rivals.

Whether or not it's ultimately a good move is another matter. Private equity groups are frequently interested in recouping their investment quickly, and that could mean decisions that are more about short-term profit than your best interests. It may be tempted to drive flash prices up, which could affect the already rising prices for smartphones and solid-state drives. While a deal like this may be needed to keep competition alive (rivals like Samsung would have a field day otherwise), it could be far from ideal if you're hoping to save money on your devices.