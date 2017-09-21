Show More Results

Image credit: Optoma
Engadget giveaway: Win an Optoma UHD60 4K projector!

HDR support is also onboard for this scalable home theater solution.
Jon Turi, @jonturi
32m ago in AV
If you're planning a new home theater setup, 4K resolution and HDR color processing are definitely where you should be heading. You'll also want to maximize your screen real estate to enjoy it all, but many people don't have room in their layout for big sets or prefer less hardware clutter. That's where projectors like Optoma's high-performing UHD60 really fit the bill. It was the first 4K projector under $2,000 when it arrived a few months ago and uses an improved method over much of the competition to achieve that resolution.

The unit can be ceiling mounted and offers a display size of up to 300 inches. Ports include USB (convenient for charging streaming dongles) HDMI, HDCP 2.2, S/PDIF and more. The output is 3,000 lumens of brightness and even standard dynamic range content can be upscaled to HDR here. This week, Optoma has provided us with one of its UHD60 projections for one lucky reader, so they can sample the company's image processing for deep blacks and crisp details. If you'd like the freedom and immersion that this type of 4K display provides, head down to the Rafflecopter widget below for up to three chances at winning an Optoma UHD60 projector!

a Rafflecopter giveaway

  • Entries are handled through the Rafflecopter widget above. Comments are no longer accepted as valid methods of entry. You may enter without any obligation to social media accounts, though we may offer them as opportunities for extra entries. Your email address is required so we can get in touch with you if you win, but it will not be given to third parties.
  • Contest is open to all residents of the 50 states, the District of Columbia and Canada (excluding Quebec), 18 or older! Sorry, we don't make this rule (we hate excluding anyone), so direct your anger at our lawyers and contest laws if you have to be mad.
  • Winners will be chosen randomly. One (1) winner will receive one (1) Optoma UHD60 4K projector ($1,999 value).
  • If you are chosen, you will be notified by email. Winners must respond within three days of being contacted. If you do not respond within that period, another winner will be chosen. Make sure that the account you use to enter the contest includes your real name and a contact email. We do not track any of this information for marketing or third-party purposes.
  • This unit is purely for promotional giveaway. Engadget and AOL are not held liable to honor warranties, exchanges or customer service.
  • The full list of rules, in all of its legalese glory, can be found here.
  • Entries can be submitted until September 22nd at 11:59PM ET. Good luck!

