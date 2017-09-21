NVIDIA drops the basic Shield TV's price to $180

NVIDIA's Shield TV promised to be an Android set-top box for gamers, and in that sense, it delivered. The company first released it in 2015, but its updated version cut down on price by bundling the $50 remote in to make the base-tier $200 version more cost-efficient. Now they're dropping that price down to $180, which is an even better deal.
(In the UK, the NVIDIA Shield has only been available with a controller. The basic remote-only version will be available from October 18th for £179.)
NVIDIA is keeping the $200 tier by bundling in its normally $60 controller alongside the included remote. Both of those lower-priced options come with 16GB of storage, though the $300 Shield TV Pro model increases that to 500GB. Otherwise, all the Shield set-top boxes have the same access to streaming services at 4K HDR quality.
The new remote-only Shield is available online for preorders now to ship on October 18th, and will expand to select retailers at a later date.