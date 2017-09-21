NVIDIA drops the basic Shield TV's price to $180

(In the UK, the NVIDIA Shield has only been available with a controller. The basic remote-only version will be available from October 18th for £179.)

NVIDIA is keeping the $200 tier by bundling in its normally $60 controller alongside the included remote. Both of those lower-priced options come with 16GB of storage, though the $300 Shield TV Pro model increases that to 500GB. Otherwise, all the Shield set-top boxes have the same access to streaming services at 4K HDR quality.

The new remote-only Shield is available online for preorders now to ship on October 18th, and will expand to select retailers at a later date.