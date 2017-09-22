Apple only allows streaming, not downloading, of upgraded 4K movies

However, some HD files will still include HDR and Dolby Vision. Apple says, "You can download a local copy of an HD movie, and you might be able to download HDR and Dolby Vision versions, but you can't download a 4K version." And if your Internet speed isn't fast enough, the quality of video will be downgraded to what your connection can support.

When you think about space limitations for 4K files, it does make sense. Ultra HD files are pretty big and will take up a lot of space on an iPhone or iPad. But at the same time, some people like downloading their movies and streaming locally, off of a computer, rather than relying on a external Internet connection. There may be some logic behind this decision, but that doesn't mean it isn't a frustrating discovery. Still, it's a free upgrade, so it's difficult to complain too much.