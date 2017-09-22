The iPhone 8 is technically a gigabit LTE phone

First up, Apple itself didn't mention the feature in its technical spec sheet. The latest iPhones offer support for more LTE bands and networks (depending on your model) than ever before, but the company certainly doesn't list that the device supports gigabit LTE.

Samsung's Galaxy S8, Note 8 phones and even the Essential phone all pack gigabit LTE modems, ready to go. It'll be a mainstay of nearly all new phones going forward, and Apple's new phone, available today, starts behind its biggest competitor. Phone carriers haven't initiated the roll-out of this next-generation LTE. However, all the major US phone networks are all promising to launch gigabit LTE services by the end of 2017.

So what gives? Sources suggest that Apple tapped both Qualcomm and Intel for modems for this year's iPhones. Because of this, Bloomberg sources, back in June, suggested that any gigabit LTE functionality would be disabled, as some phones would be compatible, those with Qualcomm modems, while others (with Intel modems) wouldn't. Intel does have a gigabit LTE modem in the works -- it apparently wasn't ready for this round of iPhones.

There's also some corporate politics here. In the middle of several of legal scuffles, Qualcomm has alleged that Apple would prevent Qualcomm-equipped iPhones from performing at full capacity so they would work just like Intel versions.

There's still plenty of caveats: iFixit's teardown is just one phone. We still don't know if Intel modems do exist in some iPhone 8 models. And even if the iPhone 8 does have gigabit LTE, Apple hasn't said whether this is enabled in iOS, or if it would do so in future updates. (We have contacted Apple for comment. We'll update if we hear anything more.)

Apple doesn't label which phones get which parts, as it draws different components from different companies. If you remember the fuss over which iPhone 6 Plus got the "good" processor a few years ago, there's a similar story here.

For now, your new iPhone 8 can handle all the current LTE services you're using. It may not, however, be ready for the next wave of upgraded networks at a time when rivals are primed and ready.