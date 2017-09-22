Kodak’s app and chatbot will scour your photos for forgotten gems

Both the updated "Kodak Moments" app from the company and its Moments Assistant Facebook bot use algorithms and AI to figure out which of your photos might be worth resurfacing. They take into account things like location, facial recognition, quality, relationships, engagement and photo tagging in order to find meaningful photographs that you might want to see again and, more importantly, buy prints of. "Once we display images that people may have forgotten about on premium products with an option to immediately physically share, we expect to make money from the prints and the photo-products that we sell," Kodak Moments' Chief Marketing Officer Rob Smith told Fast Company.

Some have found that these services don't do a particularly good job at finding photos you might want to see again. But if you want to check them out, the app and chatbot are available now.