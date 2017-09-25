Airbnb offers Sarah Jessica Parker as your shoe shopping partner

Other celebrity-hosted charity experiences include a golfing trip with Michael Strahan, which will raise money for St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, and a Brooklyn wander with Ansel Elgort that will benefit Americares' hurricane relief efforts. Parker's listing, which includes a trip to Bloomingdale's, a pair of shoes from her line, frozen yogurt with her at Forty Carrots and tickets to the ballet, is priced at $400.

Airbnb launched Experiences last year as part of its efforts to expand beyond just renting rooms. At the time, Experiences were only available in 12 cities, but the company has been expanding what it offers and where. The service is now available in 40 cities and this week will see New York's small selection widened to 150 Experiences, reports the Associated Press.

If you're interested, you can try your hand at snagging one of Parker's four listings here on Tuesday. The Experience itself will take place on October 6th.