Lyft offers drivers 24/7 access to support services

Today, Lyft announced a few new features for its driver support app that are meant to make the process of getting help simpler and easier to navigate. First, the Lyft Driver app will now include a button that will allow drivers to quickly connect with the company's new 24/7 over-the-phone support service. And Lyft is also rolling out phone and email support for Spanish-speaking drivers and adding Spanish-speaking team members to its on-call support team. Additionally, the company's online help center has been tweaked to make sure drivers' questions get answered more quickly.
These updates follow other recent changes aimed at make the driver experience better. Earlier this month, Lyft began allowing drivers to set a destination in the Driver app so that they could have the opportunity to pick up fares as they travel to where they need to be. Drivers can also now sign up in advance for scheduled pickups and a redesigned "Last Ride" button makes it simpler for drivers to let the app know that they're done working. Lyft has also made new ride requests easier to notice for drivers with hearing impairments.
Lyft has been growing quite rapidly this year, overtaking Uber in growth, surpassing one million rides per day and, last month, expanding into 32 additional states. Improving the experience for its drivers only stands to help the company as it goes forward.