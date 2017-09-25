Lyft offers drivers 24/7 access to support services

These updates follow other recent changes aimed at make the driver experience better. Earlier this month, Lyft began allowing drivers to set a destination in the Driver app so that they could have the opportunity to pick up fares as they travel to where they need to be. Drivers can also now sign up in advance for scheduled pickups and a redesigned "Last Ride" button makes it simpler for drivers to let the app know that they're done working. Lyft has also made new ride requests easier to notice for drivers with hearing impairments.

Lyft has been growing quite rapidly this year, overtaking Uber in growth, surpassing one million rides per day and, last month, expanding into 32 additional states. Improving the experience for its drivers only stands to help the company as it goes forward.