Image credit: Cartoon Network
Stream ‘Powerpuff Girls’ on Cartoon Network's Roku app

You can get 'Steven Universe' and 'Teen Titans Go!,' too, as long as you have a TV login.
Rob LeFebvre, @roblef
42m ago in AV
Cartoon Network

If you're looking to dig deep into newer animated shows on your Roku, you're in luck. The Emmy-winning Cartoon Network app — already available on Apple TV, iOS, Android, Amazon Fire TV and via Chromecast — is now available for your Roku system.

The app has full-length episodes from popular shows like Adventure Time, Steven Universe, The Powerpuff Girls, and Teen Titans Go!. It also premieres "See It First" episodes via the app before they air on television as well as "hilarious clips, customized video mixes and other fun surprises." You'll still need to log in with your TV provider, though there will be some content available for those without a login, too.

If retro cartoons are more your thing, Roku also has the Warner Bros. Boomerang app to check out, which offers new original series along with classic shows like Scooby Doo, Tom & Jerry, Bugs Bunny, The Jetsons and The Flintstones.

