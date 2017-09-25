Stream ‘Powerpuff Girls’ on Cartoon Network's Roku app

The app has full-length episodes from popular shows like Adventure Time, Steven Universe, The Powerpuff Girls, and Teen Titans Go!. It also premieres "See It First" episodes via the app before they air on television as well as "hilarious clips, customized video mixes and other fun surprises." You'll still need to log in with your TV provider, though there will be some content available for those without a login, too.

If retro cartoons are more your thing, Roku also has the Warner Bros. Boomerang app to check out, which offers new original series along with classic shows like Scooby Doo, Tom & Jerry, Bugs Bunny, The Jetsons and The Flintstones.