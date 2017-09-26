Google Assistant can order around LG's connected appliances

Once you're done setting voice control up through LG's SmartThinQ app, you can use commands within a Home speaker's range or through a phone to tell your fridge to make more ice or to tell your AC to adjust the temperature. If you have an LG washing machine, you can ask Assistant how much time is still left before your load is done. You can also ask it to check the quality of air in your home if you have LG air purifier or ask it to preheat the over before you get home from work.

To entice new customers to put the feature to good use, LG is giving away a free Google Home device with a WiFi-enabled LG appliance. The promo is available nationwide, but will only last from October 8th to 25th and is unfortunately limited to one Home speaker per household.