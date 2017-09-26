Plex News launches to keep cord-cutters informed for free

According to Plex, its sources include local news feeds covering over 80 percent of US markets. This means if you're cutting cable and don't want to put up an antenna, it can probably help you stay abreast of local issues like kids falling down wells or whatever.

Along with a feature like Plex Live TV & DVR, it makes it easier to live in the ecosystem as a full-on media replacement without losing much compared to a traditional cable setup. The feature is rolling out to all Plex users (whether or not they pay for Plex Pass access) on Android TV, Apple TV, Roku, Android Mobile, and iOS, with other platforms set to follow.