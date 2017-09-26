You can get a refund on Oculus Rift and Gear VR games and apps

Oculus adheres to the same timeline as Steam does, offering a full refund through Oculus "for any reason" if you request it within 14 days of purchase and haven't played more than two hours. If your initial, automated request is denied, Oculus offers an appeal through its Customer Support. You can return apps, games and "experiences" you buy from the Oculus Store for either Gear VR or Rift, but not movies, bundles or content that came in a bundle. You also cannot get refunds for in-app purchases like DLC. Oculus claims refund requests shouldn't take more than five days to review, verify and process your refund request. You will lose access to the app while that process is in effect, though.