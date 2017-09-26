You can get a refund on Oculus Rift and Gear VR games and apps

Buying games and apps digitally is less risky when there's a solid refund policy in place. Apple offers refunds for purchases through its iTunes app store and Microsoft has a self-service system. PC distribution portal Steam allows for refunds within 14 days of purchase if you've played a game for two hours or less. Now virtual reality company Oculus has made it clear that you can get a refund for an app or game purchased digitally for the Rift or Gear VR.
Oculus adheres to the same timeline as Steam does, offering a full refund through Oculus "for any reason" if you request it within 14 days of purchase and haven't played more than two hours. If your initial, automated request is denied, Oculus offers an appeal through its Customer Support. You can return apps, games and "experiences" you buy from the Oculus Store for either Gear VR or Rift, but not movies, bundles or content that came in a bundle. You also cannot get refunds for in-app purchases like DLC. Oculus claims refund requests shouldn't take more than five days to review, verify and process your refund request. You will lose access to the app while that process is in effect, though.