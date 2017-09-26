Rocket Lab’s second test launch will deliver a payload to orbit

This won't just be any test run, though. The Electron rocket will have a payload; Rocket Labs tweeted both Planet and Spire will have small satellites aboard the launch vehicle. Planet is has a huge network of small satellites which continually scan and image the Earth; it will send two of its Dove nanosats to orbit. Spire will send its weather-mapping and ship-tracking Lemur-2 satellites up as well.

Second test flight #StillTesting confirmed to fly payloads for @planetlabs and @SpireGlobal — Rocket Lab (@RocketLab) September 25, 2017

The first Rocket Lab launch was considered a success, but the rocket didn't reach orbit. An in-depth post-flight analysis determined that it was caused by misconfigured telemetry equipment, which caused the launch center to lose communication with the rocket temporarily. When that happened, the flight was terminated, as per standard procedure. But the problem has been fixed, and Rocket Lab is confident that this second test will go more smoothly.

Competitor Vector launched a prototype of its rocket, the Vector-R, last month in a suborbital flight, and it was also carrying a customer payload. It's clear the small satellite space race is on; we'll see if Rocket Labs will be the first of the two to make it to orbit.