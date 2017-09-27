Atlus tried to take down a PS3 emulator advertising 'Persona 5'

A company that tried putting streaming restrictions on a much-awaited game would definitely not be happy that an emulator maker is getting donations in part due to its property. As of this writing, the RPCS3 Patreon page has removed all references to Persona upon the crowdfunding website's request. Patreon advised RPCS3 to get rid of the references after refusing to comply with Atlus' demands to kill the emulator's page entirely. According to the emulator maker's report on Reddit, that seems to have resolved the situation.

Atlus has confirmed that it issued a DMCA takedown notice in an announcement, where it explained its reasons for doing so. The company said it didn't want people's first experience with an Atlus game to come riddled with framerate drops, crashes and other issues. It explained that the company thinks a format it didn't personally oversee won't deliver the experience and quality it intended. The gamemaker admits that it's aware of how a lot of fans would like to see Persona titles for the PC, and while it's not making any promises, it says it's listening to people's wishes. Those who'd like to see PC ports of Atlus' most beloved games might want to cross their fingers and hope for the best.

Here's Atlus' statement in full: