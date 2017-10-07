MLB fines coach for wearing an Apple Watch during a game

Officials at the MLB are definitely keen to remind teams that they aren't allowed to use wearable tech during games. The league has fined Arizona Diamondbacks coach Ariel Prieto for wearing his Apple Watch in the dugout during an October 4th game against the Colorado Rockies. The team is facing a collective fine, too. Investigators looking at Prieto's watch and phone were quick to stress that there was "no evidence" of cheating, but the mere presence of the wristwear was enough.
The Diamondbacks maintain that Prieto simply made a mistake when he wore his smartwatch during the game.
MLB isn't revealing the size of the fines, which will be donated to Hurricane Maria relief in Puerto Rico. In practice, though, the penalty is more about the message it sends. The league wants to make it patently clear that the Apple Watch and other connected wearables don't belong on the field, even if their owners are only interested in checking the time.