Show More Results

Latest in Gaming

Image credit: Mojang/Netflix
save
Save
share

'Stranger Things' invades 'Minecraft' with new skin packs

Pretend the Ender World is the upside down with characters from the hit show.
Rob LeFebvre, @roblef
10.27.17 in AV
Comments
358 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share
Save
Mojang/Netflix

Minecraft players who love the upside down of Stranger Things have a new skin pack to acquire. It's available now in concert with the new season of the hit retro-horror show on Netflix. It looks like the whole cast is represented as a Minecraft character, including Hopper, Mike, Eleven, Dustin, Lucas and Will.

Stick around to the end of that trailer and you'll see the Minecraft skin for that scary monster from the alternate universe, too. The skin pack is ready for purchase now on all "Bedrock" versions of Minecraft (which means mobile, Windows 10, and Xbox One for now) for $3 or 490 coins in the Minecraft Marketplace.

From around the web

ear iconeye icontext filevr