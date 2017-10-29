TiVo's revamped interface is available for existing DVRs

The interface treats streaming content as roughly on par with conventional TV, and introduces a more sophisticated prediction system that surfaces what it believes you'd be likely to watch, including online material. It's more extensible too. However, Zats Not Funny notes that you lose the Live Guide in favor of a plain grid guide, and you can't yet upload content from your PC. And when first-run TiVo Minis (the ones that have infrared-only remotes) don't have a back button, navigating the new interface will be tricky.

All the same, this could be a breath of fresh air if you have a (slightly) older TiVo device. The revamped interface won't suddenly turn your hardware into a cutting-edge media hub, but it may do enough that you won't feel as much pressure to get a secondary device to play video from online services.