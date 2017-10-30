Play as Aloy from 'Horizon: Zero Dawn' in 'Monster Hunter' on PS4

Horizon: Zero Dawn is one of this year's best games, hands down. But if you wanted to hunt flesh and blood monsters as Aloy it fell short. Not that taking down robo-dinosaurs wasn't cool, it's just that sometimes when you wanna fell a T rex-looking creature, you jut want to fell one that bleeds. Well, you'll be able to do that in Monster Hunter: World. PlayStation 4 owners will be able to play through the game as the bad-ass ginger huntress as a bonus when the game releases worldwide January 26th.