‘Hong Kong Massacre’ is ‘Max Payne’ meets ‘Hotline Miami’

When Remedy Games released the original Max Payne in 2001 it changed video games in a real way. And the same can be said for Dennaton Games and Hotline Miami 11 years later. Well, it's been an awful long time coming, but the developers at Vreski are almost ready to unleash The Hong Kong Massacre on PlayStation 4 owners.
It combines the latter's top-down take on arcade games with the former's bullet time and hard-boiled Hong Kong cinema tone and style, for something that looks simultaneously fresh and familiar. Few details are known aside from it coming out next year, but the game has been in development since at least 2014. You can check out the trailer for yourself right below.
