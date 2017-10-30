The 'Infamous' team is working on a Samurai game

Sucker Punch Productions, the studio behind the Infamous series, is building a new open-world game set in the mountains of ancient Japan: Ghost of Tsushima. So far, we've only seen a cinematic trailer for the new title, but it gives away a few clues: Ghost of Tsushima is set in 1247, and it focuses on Samurai life and swordplay, featuring a calculating and cruel villain intent on conquering the land.

Ghost of Tsushima is a departure for Sucker Punch. Infamous is a decidedly sci-fi kind of story, starring super-powered humans and lots of neon light. Ghost of Tsushima appears to be more serious in tone.