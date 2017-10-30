'Rocket League' hits Nintendo Switch November 14th

According to developer Psyonix, the Switch version of Rocket League "will include the features, upgrades and content that millions of players worldwide have come to know and love, and will support all of the system's various play modes." There will, however, be a few Battle-Cars exclusive to the Switch, including "Mario NSR," Luigi NSR" and "Samus' Gunship." These will be free to unlock at launch.

Nintendo Minute went to Psyonix headquarters in San Diego to check out the game running on the Switch and made the following video to show off the new cars and features like local split-screen gameplay.