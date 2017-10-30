Show More Results

Watch Sony's Paris Games Week event in under 10 minutes

Gotta go fast.

Timothy J. Seppala, @timseppala
3h ago in AV
    Sony dropped a bunch of new info for upcoming PlayStation games at its Paris Games Week keynote earlier today. From Infamous developer Sucker Punch's samurai simulator Ghost of Tsushima, to release timing for the first Destiny 2 expansion and Detroit: Become Human -- and a new look at The Last of Us: Part II -- there was a lot to take in from the hour-long event. But why spend an hour watching it when we've cut it down to less than 10 minutes? To get more info, hit the link below for all of our coverage from the broadcast.

