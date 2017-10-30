What's on TV: 'Call of Duty,' 'Shameless' and 'The Dark Tower'

Last week we saw a monster gaming lineup, but this week the heavy hitter is Call of Duty: WWII. As that series takes a step back in time, we're also seeing the return of Bubsy and a Zoo Tycoon collection. On TV, CBS is premiering S.W.A.T. and The Good Wife has its season finale, while Netflix premieres Alias Grace, Greenleaf, 6 Days and The Big Family Cooking Showdown. Look after the break to check out each day's highlights, including trailers and let us know what you think (or what we missed).