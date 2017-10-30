What's on TV: 'Call of Duty,' 'Shameless' and 'The Dark Tower'

Last week we saw a monster gaming lineup, but this week the heavy hitter is Call of Duty: WWII. As that series takes a step back in time, we're also seeing the return of Bubsy and a Zoo Tycoon collection. On TV, CBS is premiering S.W.A.T. and The Good Wife has its season finale, while Netflix premieres Alias Grace, Greenleaf, 6 Days and The Big Family Cooking Showdown. Look after the break to check out each day's highlights, including trailers and let us know what you think (or what we missed).
Blu-ray & Games & Streaming
- Cars 3 (VOD)
- The Dark Tower (4K)
- Kidnap
- Dawn of the Dead
- Scarecrow
- The Lift
- Nausicaa
- Castle in the Sky
- 21 Grams
- Zoo Tycoon: Ultimate Animal Collection (PC, Xbox One, PS4)
- Bubsy: The Woolies Strike Back (PS4, PC)
- Beast Quest (PC, PS4)
- Cartoon Network: Battle Crashers (Switch)
- Disneyland Adventures (PC, PS4, Xbox One)
- Monster Jam: Crush It (Switch)
- PixelJunk VR Dead Hungry (PS4)
- Zwei: The Ilvard Insurrection (PS)
- Monopoly for Nintendo Switch (Switch)
- Perception (Switch)
- Maria the Witch (Xbox One, PS4)
- 8-Bit Adventure Anthology: Volume 1 (PS4)
- Ben 10 (PS4)
- Call of Duty: WWII (Xbox One, PS4 - 11/3)
- Mutant Football League (Xbox One, PS4 - 11/3)
- Steven Universe: Save the Light (Xbox One, PS4 - 11/3)
- .Hack//G.U. Last Recode (PS4 - 11/3)
Monday
- Broncos/Chiefs, ESPN, 8:15 PM
- Lucifer, Fox, 8 PM
- The Big Bang Theory, CBS, 8 PM
- The Voice, NBC, 8 PM
- 9jkl, CBS, 8:30 PM
- Dancing with the Stars, ABC, 8 PM
- WWE Raw, USA, 8 PM
- Supergirl, CW, 8 PM
- Superior Donuts (season premiere), CBS, 9 PM
- Valor, CW, 9 PM
- The Gifted, Fox, 9 PM
- Me, Myself & I, CBS, 9:30 PM
- Scorpion, CBS, 10 PM
- The Brave, NBC, 10 PM
- The Good Doctor, ABC, 10 PM
- Desus & Mero, Viceland, 11 PM
Tuesday
- The Mindy Project, Hulu, 3 AM
- Zumbo's Just Desserts (S1), Netflix, 3 AM
- Judah Friedlander: America is the Greatest Country in the United States, Netflix, 3 AM
- MLB World Series Game 6, Fox, 8 PM
- The Flash, CW, 8 PM
- Finding Your Roots, PBS, 8 PM
- The Voice, NBC, 8 PM
- NCIS, CBS, 8 PM
- WWE Smackdown, USA, 8 PM
- The Middle, ABC, 8 PM
- Fresh Off the Boat, ABC, 8:30 PM
- Major Crimes (season premiere), TNT, 9 PM
- DC's Legends of Tomorrow, CW, 9 PM
- Black-ish, ABC, 9 PM
- Bull, CBS, 9 PM
- This is Us, NBC, 9 PM
- Inside the NFL, Showtime, 9 PM
- Fantomworks, Velocity, 9 PM
- The Mayor, ABC, 9:30 PM
- Brooklyn Nine-nine, Fox, 9:30 PM
- Snoop Dogg presents the Jokers Wild, TBS, 10 PM
- The Mane Event, BET, 10 PM
- Undercover High, A&E, 10 PM
- Cyberwar, Viceland, 10 PM
- Kevin (Probably) Saves the World, ABC, 10 PM
- Law & Order: True Crime, NBC, 10 PM
- NCIS: NO, CBS, 10 PM
- American Horror Story, FX, 10 PM
- The Challenge, MTV, 10 PM
- Tosh.0, Comedy Central, 10 PM
- The Jim Jefferies Show, Comedy Central, 10:30 PM
- Drop the Mic, TBS, 10:30 PM
- Weediquette, Viceland, 10:30 PM
- Desus & Mero, Viceland, 11 PM
Wednesday
- Chance, Hulu, 3 AM
- MLB World Series Game 7 (if necessary), Fox, 7:30 PM
- The Blacklist, NBC, 8 PM
- Empire, Fox, 8 PM
- The Goldbergs, ABC, 8 PM
- Survivor, CBS, 8 PM
- Riverdale, CW, 8 PM
- Speechless, ABC, 8:30 PM
- Dynasty, CW, 9 PM
- Modern Family, ABC, 9 PM
- Law & Order: SVU, NBC, 9 PM
- Seal Team, CBS, 9 PM
- Star, Fox, 9 PM
- Misfit Garage (season finale), Discovery, 9 PM
- American Housewife, ABC, 9:30 PM
- Mr. Robot, USA, 10 PM
- Shannara Chronicles, Spike TV, 10 PM
- Liar (season finale), Sundance, 10 PM
- Wags (season premiere), E!, 10 PM
- Criminal Minds, CBS, 10 PM
- Chicago PD, NBC, 10 PM
- Designated Survivor, ABC, 10 PM
- Liar, Sundance, 10 PM
- Are You the One, MTV, 10 PM
- You're the Worst, FXX, 10 PM
- Garage Squad, Velocity, 10 PM
- Rosehaven, Sundance, 11 PM
- Desus & Mero, Viceland, 11 PM
Thursday
- I Love You America, Hulu, 3 AM
- Call My Agent! (S2), Netflix, 3 AM
- Grey's Anatomy, ABC, 8 PM
- Superstore, NBC, 8 PM
- Gotham, Fox, 8 PM
- Supernatural, CW, 8 PM
- The Big Bang Theory, CBS, 8 PM
- Young Sheldon, CBS, 8:30 PM
- The Good Place (season finale), NBC, 8:30 PM
- Mom (season premiere), CBS, 9 PM
- The Eleven, A&E, 9 PM
- Arrow, CW, 9 PM
- Scandal, ABC, 9 PM
- Van Helsing, Syfy, 9 PM
- The Orville, Fox, 9 PM
- Will & Grace (fall finale), NBC, 9 PM
- Life in Pieces (season premiere), CBS, 9:30 PM
- Great News (fall finale), NBC, 9:30 PM
- S.W.A.T. (series premiere), CBS, 10 PM
- Chicago Fire (fall finale), NBC, 10 PM
- Better Things, FX, 10 PM
- The Mist, Spike TV, 10 PM
- Bong Appetit, Viceland, 10:30 PM
- The Rundown with Robin Thede, BET, 11 PM
- The Timeline, NFL Network, 11 PM
- Desus & Mero, Viceland, 11 PM
- The Comedy Get Down, BET, 11:30 PM
Friday
- Alias Grace (S1), Netflix, 3 AM
- The Big Family Cooking Showdown (S1), Netflix, 3 AM
- Blindspot, NBC, 8 PM
- Crazy Ex-Girlfriend, CW, 8 PM
- Macgyver, CBS, 8 PM
- Once Upon a Time, ABC, 8 PM
- A Football Life: Jim Kelly, NFL Network, 9 PM
- The Exorcist, Fox, 9 PM
- Jane the Virgin, CW, 9 PM
- Marvel's Inhumans, ABC, 9 PM
- Z Nation, Syfy, 9 PM
- Lavell Crawford: Home for the Holidays, Showtime, 10 PM
- Superstition, Syfy, 10 PM
- Mike Judge Presents: Tales from the Tour Bus, Cinemax, 10 PM
- Tracey Ullman's Show, HBO, 11 PM
- Kevin Hart Presents: Hart of the City (season premiere), Comedy Central, 11 PM
Saturday
- LSU/Alabama college football, CBS, 8 PM
- 2017 Breeders' Cup, NBC, 8 PM
- The Lost Wife of Robert Durst, Lifetime, 8 PM
- Dirk Gently's Holistic Detective Agency, BBC America, 9 PM
- Saturday Night Live: Larry David / Miley Cyrus, NBC, 11:30 PM
Sunday
- The Toy Box, ABC, 7 PM
- Raiders/Dolphins, NBC, 8:20 PM
- Outlander, Starz, 8 PM
- America's Funniest Home Videos, ABC, 8 PM
- Star Trek: Discovery, CBS All Access, 8:30 PM
- Wisdom of the Crowd, CBS, 8:30 PM
- Outlander, Starz, 8 PM
- Shameless (season premiere), Showtime, 9 PM
- The Walking Dead, AMC, 9 PM
- Anthony Bourdain: Parts Unknown, CNN, 9 PM
- Poldark, PBS, 9 PM
- The Girlfriend Experience (season premiere), Starz, 9 PM
- NCIS: LA, CBS, 9 PM
- Smilf (series premiere), Showtime, 10 PM
- Nude, Starz, 10 PM
- Talking Dead, AMC, 10 PM
- Good Behavior, TNT, 10 PM
- Madam Secretary, CBS, 10 PM
- Curb Your Enthusiasm, HBO, 10 PM
- Shark Tank, ABC, 10 PM
- This is Life with Lisa Ling, CNN, 10 PM
- Unsung Hollywood, TV One, 10 PM
- White Famous, Showtime, 10:30 PM
- Vice Principals, HBO, 10:40 PM
- Last Week Tonight with John Oliver, HBO, 11:15 PM
[All times listed are in ET]