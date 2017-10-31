Samsung collects record profits, again

Last year at this time Samsung's profits suffered a blow due to exploding Galaxy Note 7s, but this year -- despite ongoing executive turmoil as it has appointed new presidents for three key divisions -- the product lineup is performing as expected. Not coincidentally, Samsung has announced it set a record high $12.91 billion operating profit for the third quarter (keeping the streak going), more than triple what it notched last year during the same period.

However, while the company called Galaxy Note 8 sales "strong" its mobile earnings actually declined as people opted for cheaper phones. The money is in Samsung's chips and displays, which into things like servers as well as phones -- whether they're Samsung Galaxys or something else, like its OLED screens that are in the soon-to-debut iPhone X.