Apple makes it easier to change your registered email

Now, if you check out Apple's "Change your Apple ID" support page, you'll notice a change in the "third-party email address" section. It says "when you change your Apple ID, you can enter another third-party email address or an @icloud.com, @me.com, or @mac.com email address." However, if you opt to use one of the addresses Apple provides, you can't switch back to a third-party email account. It's not a bad tradeoff if that's what you've always wanted to do anyway, just take note that it doesn't seem to work for everyone yet. Lesson here is, Apple listens to its customers sometimes... but probably not if they're asking for the return of the headphone jack.