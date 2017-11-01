Catch up on Telltale’s ‘The Walking Dead’ in a $50 console bundle

The Walking Dead: A Telltale Series Collection will include the game's first three seasons, plus the 400 Days anthology and the Michonne miniseries. The visuals will be getting a facelift, too, sprucing up graphics for a series that started back in April 2012. The collection will be available for physical release and digital download.

Here's a first look at the enhanced visuals in #TheWalkingDead Collection for PlayStation 4 and Xbox One. Prepare for the end on December 5! pic.twitter.com/C1opZykqzZ — Telltale Games (@telltalegames) November 1, 2017