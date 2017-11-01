Catch up on Telltale’s ‘The Walking Dead’ in a $50 console bundle

Telltale Games' much-lauded graphic adventure series The Walking Dead is coming to a close next year with its final season dropping sometime in Q2 2018. But to help console players catch up, the studio is releasing a $50 bundle on December 5th for PS4 and Xbox One that collects all the content released thus far.
The Walking Dead: A Telltale Series Collection will include the game's first three seasons, plus the 400 Days anthology and the Michonne miniseries. The visuals will be getting a facelift, too, sprucing up graphics for a series that started back in April 2012. The collection will be available for physical release and digital download.
Here's a first look at the enhanced visuals in #TheWalkingDead Collection for PlayStation 4 and Xbox One. Prepare for the end on December 5! pic.twitter.com/C1opZykqzZ— Telltale Games (@telltalegames) November 1, 2017