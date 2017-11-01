Show More Results

Latest in Gaming

Image credit: Telltale Games
save
Save
share

Catch up on Telltale’s ‘The Walking Dead’ in a $50 console bundle

Play all the content thus far before the final season launches next year.
David Lumb, @OutOnALumb
1h ago in AV
Comments
123 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share
Save
Telltale Games

Telltale Games' much-lauded graphic adventure series The Walking Dead is coming to a close next year with its final season dropping sometime in Q2 2018. But to help console players catch up, the studio is releasing a $50 bundle on December 5th for PS4 and Xbox One that collects all the content released thus far.

The Walking Dead: A Telltale Series Collection will include the game's first three seasons, plus the 400 Days anthology and the Michonne miniseries. The visuals will be getting a facelift, too, sprucing up graphics for a series that started back in April 2012. The collection will be available for physical release and digital download.

From around the web

ear iconeye icontext filevr