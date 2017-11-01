Google's Poly is a one-stop shop for AR and VR objects

It isn't easy to build a virtual reality app, especially when it comes to filling out those immersive worlds. Even a semi-realistic world requires tons of objects, which isn't always practical for a small studio. What to do? Google might have an answer: it just introduced Poly, a library of free 3D objects for augmented and virtual reality apps. Some of them are simple (like trees and fortune cookies), but others are elaborate and interesting in their own right -- yes, that Wonder Woman image you see above is 3D. You're frequently allowed to modify the models in case they don't quite fit your needs, and you can share them as GIFs or explore them in VR viewers.