Leaked HTC U11 Plus video reveals a bigger battery and screen

T-Mobile then got in on the action by "leaking" spec sheets for the forthcoming mid-range phone, the U11 Life, which apparently features a 5.2-inch display, 16-megapixel front and rear cameras, NFC, a 2,600 mAh battery, 3BG of RAM and 32GB of storage with microSD expansion. Both phones come with Edge Sense, which lets users squeeze the sides of the phone to launch customizable functions. With the iPhone X about to hit and the Pixel 2 XL recently launched to high praise, those in the market for a new handset won't be short of options, but will the U11 Plus' squeezy function and translucent option set it far enough apart from its competition to make it the go-to choice?