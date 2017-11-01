Razer Phone hands-on: Built for gamers, good enough for everyone

In short, they're fantastic. they're about the loudest, most immersive speakers I've ever heard on a phone. For those of you who miss the days of HTC's excellent, front-facing BoomSound speakers, the Razer Phone just might be the spiritual successor you've been looking for. There's unfortunately no headphone jack here, though the included USB-C-to-headphone adapter does pack a 24-bit, THX-certified digital-to-analog converter (DAC).

Really, though, we need to talk about this screen. The Razer Phone uses a 5.7-inch IGZO LCD panel, which is plenty bright and pleasant to look at. Keep in mind, though, that the screen refreshes at a rate of 120Hz — that's the same as on an iPad Pro, and it's a first for a globally available smartphone of this caliber. Long story short, that makes everything that happens on-screen look remarkably smooth. Whether I was scrolling through Twitter or running games like Final Fantasy 15 Pocket Edition (which I did a lot of during our hands-on time), this screen left me seriously impressed. In a bid to further improve smoothness and reduce screen tearing, game developers are working to unlock the framerates in their apps when installed on the Razer Phone.