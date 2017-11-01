Sainsbury’s bets on the vinyl revival with its own record label

The two 20 track double albums -- named Hi Fidelity - A Taste Of Stereo Sound and Coming into Los Angeles – A Taste of West Coast -- collate classic hits from the 60s/70s and feature acts like Fleetwood Mac, The Doobie Brothers, Roxy Music, Elton John and Cat Stevens, as well as some lesser known musicians. They've been put together by Bob Stanley, a journalist and author who is best known for co-founding dance group Saint Etienne.

Sainsbury's will stock the records in 160 superstores around the country, but is limiting the run to 1,500 units. It's already sold almost 300,000 albums since it began stocking vinyl records early last year, so it shouldn't have any trouble shifting a small first-run of releases.