Star-Lord and crew have one last adventure in them for this season of Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy: The Telltale Series. Season finale "Don't Stop Believin'" debuts November 7th and finds the ragtag group of heroes reuniting to take out galactic adversary Hala. It'll be available on just about every platform under the sun including mobile, PlayStation 4, Steam and Xbox One. Unfortunately, there's no word of a Switch release date just yet.