Ryder is adding 125 electric vans to its rental fleet

Your next trip to IKEA could be a lot greener. Ryder, the vehicle-rental company, has announced that it's putting 125 electric medium-duty windowless vans into its fleet by year's end. The zero-emissions vehicles will be provided by Chanje Energy and are rated to haul up to 6,000 pounds. Or, approximately 30 flat boxes and two people stuffed full of meatballs.
Naturally, you'll need a place to recharge these vans. Ryder says it'll have level 2 charging stations at its Chicago, Los Angeles, Sacramento, San Diego, San Francisco and San Jose locations. We've seen semi-trucks running on electricity, but this is pretty unique for the consumer-facing side of things. Now to decide: Do you go with the Hemnes or Brimnes bed frame for the guest room?