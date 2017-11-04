EA's 'UFC 3' takes the fight beyond the Octagon

Yes, EA is making improvements to the actual fighting as well. There's a new Real Player Motion system that promises both fluid and responsive animation. You should see more graceful transitions between moves and more natural-looking reactions. A FIFA-style Ultimate Team option lets you fill the shoes of a well-known fighter and customize them to your tastes.

Also, EA is very much aware that UFC is tailor-made for fast bouts with friends. It's adding a handful of multiplayer modes designed for fast gameplay, such as Stand & Bang (a "quick social experience"), Submission Showdown and a custom quick mode that lets you bend the game's rules on stamina or damage. If you want higher-stakes matches, there's a bracket-based Tournament Mode that preserves your character's health (or lack thereof) between fights.

UFC 3 is launching on February 2nd for both PS4 and Xbox One (sorry, no Switch version). It's not as dramatic a change to the gameplay formula as with FIFA or Madden, but it's evident that EA wants added depth across as many sports titles as possible -- whatever keeps you invested in your athlete and coming back for more.